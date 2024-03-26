Previous
Bluebirds by lsquared
Photo 2350

Bluebirds

A pair of Bluebirds, checking out the new birdhouse. But I think a chickadee has already started to build out their nest. It will be interesting to watch... - 20240326

For song title, from the Paul McCartney & Wings song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crV239HtBiY
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Mallory ace
Such a crisp image! Fantastic!
March 26th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
What cuties!
March 26th, 2024  
