Previous
Photo 2350
Bluebirds
A pair of Bluebirds, checking out the new birdhouse. But I think a chickadee has already started to build out their nest. It will be interesting to watch... - 20240326
For song title, from the Paul McCartney & Wings song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crV239HtBiY
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3332
photos
98
followers
68
following
643% complete
View this month »
5
2
365
X-T4
26th March 2024 12:25pm
Tags
songtitle-105
,
52wc-2024-w13
Mallory
ace
Such a crisp image! Fantastic!
March 26th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
What cuties!
March 26th, 2024
