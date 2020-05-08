Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
170 / 365
lpl_4336
Out for a walk today, on one of our area's many "rails-to-trails" paths, and I noticed these two walking along the rail tracks.
Note that this is an active rail line, so not a very smart place to be ambling along. And trespassing, too. That said, I thought it was an interesting scene.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2193
photos
97
followers
72
following
46% complete
View this month »
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
Latest from all albums
334
335
1522
336
1523
170
1524
337
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Third Degree
Camera
X-T3
Taken
8th May 2020 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lou Ann
ace
Surely they know where they are. My goodness!
May 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close