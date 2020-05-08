Previous
lpl_4336 by lsquared
170 / 365

lpl_4336

Out for a walk today, on one of our area's many "rails-to-trails" paths, and I noticed these two walking along the rail tracks.

Note that this is an active rail line, so not a very smart place to be ambling along. And trespassing, too. That said, I thought it was an interesting scene.
Larry L

Lou Ann ace
Surely they know where they are. My goodness!
May 9th, 2020  
