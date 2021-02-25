Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 429
Primary Colors
For week 8 of the Capture52 Challenge. The theme is "Primary Colors"....
Week 9 will be "Fun With Water", details here"
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44735/52-week-challenge-week-9-fun-with-water
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
1
2
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Second Helping
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
25th February 2021 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2021-w8
KV
ace
Nice!
February 26th, 2021
