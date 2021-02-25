Previous
Next
Primary Colors by lsquared
Photo 429

Primary Colors

For week 8 of the Capture52 Challenge. The theme is "Primary Colors"....

Week 9 will be "Fun With Water", details here"
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44735/52-week-challenge-week-9-fun-with-water
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
117% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Nice!
February 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise