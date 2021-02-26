Previous
Where Eagles Dare by lsquared
Where Eagles Dare

5 bald eagles in 2 trees.... 4 juvenile and 1 adult.

An alternate for Flash Of Red. I liked the symmetry of the trees, contrasted with the unbalanced number of birds.
Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
Esther Rosenberg
No way, wow!! what an incredible sight!
February 27th, 2021  
LManning (Laura)
Lovely.
February 27th, 2021  
