Photo 465
lpl-IMG-1082
For week 6 of the Capture52 Challenge. This week's theme is "Red". A bit of a challenge, between work and conflict with "Flash Of Red" But I don't hate this one...
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
0
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
2761
photos
122
followers
74
following
127% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Second Helping
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
10th February 2022 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2022-w5
