Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 542
Horse & Buggy. NF-SOOC
Employee Parking at Amish Country Store, Penn Yan, NY.
For the nifty-fifty, straight out of camera event. Focal length is about 50mm (zoom at about 33, 1.5x crop sensor). In camera b&w
Details here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48338/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2023
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3180
photos
98
followers
65
following
148% complete
View this month »
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
Latest from all albums
2236
540
2237
2238
541
2239
2240
542
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Second Helping
Camera
X-T3
Taken
28th September 2023 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
,
ndao18
,
nf-sooc-2023-lpl
Walks @ 7
ace
A nice and simple composition, well seen
September 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close