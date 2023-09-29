Sign up
Previous
Photo 543
Upper Falls
Letchworth State Park, western NY
This is Straight Out Of Camera, but not “Nifty Fifty”.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
3
4
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3182
photos
98
followers
65
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Second Helping
Camera
X-T3
Taken
29th September 2023 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
landscape-61
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
September 29th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
How very beautiful.
September 29th, 2023
Granagringa
ace
So nice of falls and spray!
September 29th, 2023
