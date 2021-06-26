Previous
Modernised slave quarters by ludwigsdiana
Modernised slave quarters

with slave bell at Hazendal wine estate. Slavery started in 1652 and was was abolished in all British Colonies in 1834. Today this building is an art gallery for Russian artists and photographers.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
bkb in the city
Very nice it is being used
June 26th, 2021  
