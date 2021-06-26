Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1634
Modernised slave quarters
with slave bell at Hazendal wine estate. Slavery started in 1652 and was was abolished in all British Colonies in 1834. Today this building is an art gallery for Russian artists and photographers.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4886
photos
287
followers
232
following
447% complete
View this month »
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
Latest from all albums
1623
1625
1626
1624
1633
1627
1625
1634
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
1st May 2021 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
unfortunately-they-replaced-the-thatch-roof
bkb in the city
Very nice it is being used
June 26th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close