Photo 1633
The last view
of the Franschhoek valley, taken from the terrace of Petit Ferme.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4882
photos
287
followers
232
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
9th May 2021 2:28pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
lovely-place-to-visit
moni kozi
Gorgeous sight
June 25th, 2021
