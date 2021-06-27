Sign up
Photo 1635
A Bontebok in the shade
with a lovely field of sunflowers in the background. Taken on the environmental tour of Vergelegen wine estate.
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
0
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
learned-so-much
