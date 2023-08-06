Previous
One last look by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2404

One last look

at the aloes on the Helderberg. Next July I will be back there.

On the slopes behind the flowers, one can still see the scars of of last years awful fire.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Christine Louise
Gorgeous scene, such vibrant flowers
August 6th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Just beautiful.
August 6th, 2023  
