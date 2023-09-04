Sign up
Previous
Photo 2433
One of the many 7 wonders of the world.
Facing the opposite direction away from the Helderberg, our iconic mountain and Lions Head can be seen.
Basically it can be seen from everywhere, and the shape changes according to where you see it from
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
11
6
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8029
photos
307
followers
187
following
Tags
roadside-views
Peter
ace
Wonderful landscape beautifully captured in superb colours and detail Diana, Fav:)
September 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
@pcoulson
Hi Peter, thanks for the fav! If you do not click on the star, it does not count ;-) I just finished posting when I noticed this.
September 4th, 2023
Jacqueline
ace
You live a beautiful part of the world!
September 4th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Certainly so lovely
September 4th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a wonderful scene
September 4th, 2023
Wylie
ace
beautiful colours and layers.
September 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful ! such a lovely scenic view ! fav
September 4th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
So very beautiful, such colour... Fav
September 4th, 2023
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 fav
September 4th, 2023
Cordiander
I like the wide view very much.
September 4th, 2023
Paul J
Spectacular
September 4th, 2023
