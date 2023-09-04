Previous
One of the many 7 wonders of the world. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2433

One of the many 7 wonders of the world.

Facing the opposite direction away from the Helderberg, our iconic mountain and Lions Head can be seen.

Basically it can be seen from everywhere, and the shape changes according to where you see it from
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Diana

Peter ace
Wonderful landscape beautifully captured in superb colours and detail Diana, Fav:)
September 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
@pcoulson Hi Peter, thanks for the fav! If you do not click on the star, it does not count ;-) I just finished posting when I noticed this.
September 4th, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
You live a beautiful part of the world!
September 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Certainly so lovely
September 4th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a wonderful scene
September 4th, 2023  
Wylie ace
beautiful colours and layers.
September 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful ! such a lovely scenic view ! fav
September 4th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
So very beautiful, such colour... Fav
September 4th, 2023  
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 fav
September 4th, 2023  
Cordiander
I like the wide view very much.
September 4th, 2023  
Paul J
Spectacular
September 4th, 2023  
