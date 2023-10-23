Just down the road from us

As we turn to the right out of the estate, we are on the main road which goes from Stellenbosch to Muizenberg.
I decided to drive along the coast with my new 10-18mm lens and see what I can capture. These dunes are only a ten minute drive from us with the Strand to the left behind them.
The mountains are Hottentots Holland and part of the Helderberg, with a lot of wind rolling down them.
I please need some advice from anyone with the same lens as I am not too sure about the settings. The photos seemed to lack something, also sharpness and I had to do quite a bit of editing. @aecasey, @helstor365