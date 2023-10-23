Previous
Just down the road from us by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2482

Just down the road from us

As we turn to the right out of the estate, we are on the main road which goes from Stellenbosch to Muizenberg.

I decided to drive along the coast with my new 10-18mm lens and see what I can capture. These dunes are only a ten minute drive from us with the Strand to the left behind them.

The mountains are Hottentots Holland and part of the Helderberg, with a lot of wind rolling down them.

I please need some advice from anyone with the same lens as I am not too sure about the settings. The photos seemed to lack something, also sharpness and I had to do quite a bit of editing. @aecasey, @helstor365
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
680% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pammy Joy
Lovely dunes!
October 23rd, 2023  
Christine Louise
Stunning, I love the POV you used
October 23rd, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I'm sure you will have been pleased with the result - close focus and distant as well!
October 23rd, 2023  
Lesley ace
This is fabulous! A beautiful scene in beautiful weather
October 23rd, 2023  
Brian ace
Awesome 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
October 23rd, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
I don't know anything about the lens, but I do like the photo.
October 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise