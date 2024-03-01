Previous
Matjiesfontein by ludwigsdiana
Matjiesfontein

was next on our route back home. It is a very old small town with a lot of history dating back to the late 1800s.

Founded by a Scots railway man who built the railway and station there.

As there is too much to write, I have included a link. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matjiesfontein

I have a stomach bug, so please excuse me if I go MIA.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
Looks and sounds an interesting place. Hope your stomach bug settles quickly.
March 1st, 2024  
