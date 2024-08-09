Sign up
Previous
Photo 2773
Sneaky Harry
as the waiter passed he gave him his cell and asked to quickly take a photo.
I was not prepared for that and would have organized the table a bit.
The mussels in a curry, lemon grass broth were delicious.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
8
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9354
photos
290
followers
152
following
759% complete
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
Tags
jordan-winery
Julie Ryan
ace
Love it, looks like a nice date with your husband
August 9th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot of you both
August 9th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
What a nice quick shot of the two of you! Looks like you're enjoying life!
August 9th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Great to see you at the other end of the lens
August 9th, 2024
katy
ace
Nobody’s gonna be looking at that table anyway Diana! We are all focused on that handsome couple! Fantastic photo and a FAV
August 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a lovely shot of the two of you.
August 9th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great photo of you both having a lovely lunch.
August 9th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
A nice capture of the two of you enjoying your delicious lunch!
August 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
365 Project
close