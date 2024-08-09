Previous
Sneaky Harry by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2773

Sneaky Harry

as the waiter passed he gave him his cell and asked to quickly take a photo.

I was not prepared for that and would have organized the table a bit.

The mussels in a curry, lemon grass broth were delicious.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Julie Ryan ace
Love it, looks like a nice date with your husband
August 9th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot of you both
August 9th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
What a nice quick shot of the two of you! Looks like you're enjoying life!
August 9th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Great to see you at the other end of the lens
August 9th, 2024  
katy ace
Nobody’s gonna be looking at that table anyway Diana! We are all focused on that handsome couple! Fantastic photo and a FAV
August 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely shot of the two of you.
August 9th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great photo of you both having a lovely lunch.
August 9th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
A nice capture of the two of you enjoying your delicious lunch!
August 9th, 2024  
