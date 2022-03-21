Sign up
237 / 365
Health on a tree
these lovely pomegranates are ready for picking. Pity there is a fence between us.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
ever-so-healthy
moni kozi
ace
Superb colours.
March 21st, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
They look like ripe apples - except for that bottom growth!
March 21st, 2022
Christina
They look delicious - how high is the fence?
March 21st, 2022
