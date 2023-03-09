Previous
I think they had their fill by ludwigsdiana
Photo 590

I think they had their fill

although there were still others eating the carrots.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
March 9th, 2023  
winghong_ho
They are eager to see the carrots be placed in front of them.
March 9th, 2023  
Joy's Focus ace
I love how they're all lined up. An-ti-ci-pa-tion!
March 9th, 2023  
