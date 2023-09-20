Previous
Weaver nests by ludwigsdiana
Weaver nests

for those who were interested.

This is a huge tree with the branches hanging over our 2 meter wall over the neighbours property. They have a double storey which is 4 meters away from our wall.

There are way over 20 nests which are all not visible on this shot. I will post a closer view of both sides the next two days.
Diana

Linda Godwin
Wow I am surprised how many there are!! I have seen one hanging in a tree before but never so many. Thanks for sharing!!
September 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
That's a lot! Nicely captured.
September 20th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful workmanship!
September 20th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Thank you for showing this to us! Look at all the nests- they are so intricately made!
September 20th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Wow....such busy little critters.
September 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow! what an amazing sight - so many hanging from one tree - A lovely capture - thanks for sharing - it really pop when viewed on black - fav
September 20th, 2023  
