Previous
Photo 761
Weaver nests
for those who were interested.
This is a huge tree with the branches hanging over our 2 meter wall over the neighbours property. They have a double storey which is 4 meters away from our wall.
There are way over 20 nests which are all not visible on this shot. I will post a closer view of both sides the next two days.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
6
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8094
photos
308
followers
173
following
208% complete
754
755
756
757
758
759
760
761
2448
2442
2440
760
761
2449
2443
2441
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Tags
weaver-nests
Linda Godwin
Wow I am surprised how many there are!! I have seen one hanging in a tree before but never so many. Thanks for sharing!!
September 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
That's a lot! Nicely captured.
September 20th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful workmanship!
September 20th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
Thank you for showing this to us! Look at all the nests- they are so intricately made!
September 20th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Wow....such busy little critters.
September 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow! what an amazing sight - so many hanging from one tree - A lovely capture - thanks for sharing - it really pop when viewed on black - fav
September 20th, 2023
