Previous
I thought it was a butterfly by ludwigsdiana
Photo 779

I thought it was a butterfly

sitting on the pincushion. As I came closer I noticed the little feather of a guinea fowl stuck there.

I was rather disappointed.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Such a nice find for a lovely shot!
October 8th, 2023  
Merrelyn ace
Ah but guinea fowl feathers are so pretty.
October 8th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Beautiful capture, great detail
October 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
But the capture of it is so lovely!
October 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The feather makes a lovely decoration.
October 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
I can see that.
October 8th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty. I thought it was a butterfly at first, too.
October 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise