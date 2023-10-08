Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 779
I thought it was a butterfly
sitting on the pincushion. As I came closer I noticed the little feather of a guinea fowl stuck there.
I was rather disappointed.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
7
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8166
photos
308
followers
175
following
213% complete
View this month »
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
Latest from all albums
2460
2458
2466
778
779
2467
2459
2461
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
pincushion
Mags
ace
Such a nice find for a lovely shot!
October 8th, 2023
Merrelyn
ace
Ah but guinea fowl feathers are so pretty.
October 8th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Beautiful capture, great detail
October 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
But the capture of it is so lovely!
October 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The feather makes a lovely decoration.
October 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
I can see that.
October 8th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty. I thought it was a butterfly at first, too.
October 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close