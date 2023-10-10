Sign up
Previous
Photo 781
Ocean reflection
As I was walking past the life saver's building, I noticed that it had a mirrored window. I took a shot not knowing how it would come out.
I was thinking of using it and putting a different scene in the frame, but just left it as it was.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
strand
Susan Wakely
ace
You have captured a great reflection.
October 10th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely capture.
October 10th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This looks great. Love the reflection.
October 10th, 2023
