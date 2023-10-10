Previous
Ocean reflection by ludwigsdiana
Ocean reflection

As I was walking past the life saver's building, I noticed that it had a mirrored window. I took a shot not knowing how it would come out.

I was thinking of using it and putting a different scene in the frame, but just left it as it was.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Susan Wakely ace
You have captured a great reflection.
October 10th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely capture.
October 10th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This looks great. Love the reflection.
October 10th, 2023  
