Zebras by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1087

Zebras

in the texture series. Another texture of Jai Johnson.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Diana Ludwigs

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Milanie
Really well done.
January 3rd, 2020  
Taffy
Your work with textures gives this such a dreamy feel.
January 3rd, 2020  
Carole G
I love Jai Johnson's textures. I use them too
January 3rd, 2020  
Kahsia
Fantastic shot. I love your processing.
January 3rd, 2020  
