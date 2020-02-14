Previous
Another Zinnia by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1129

Another Zinnia

there were quite a few in the garden at Vredenheim, they all looked so lovely.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Diana

ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
That is an awesome shot Diana. I love the details and the full frame of the blossom.
February 14th, 2020  
