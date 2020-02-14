Sign up
Photo 1129
Another Zinnia
there were quite a few in the garden at Vredenheim, they all looked so lovely.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
zinnia-id-thanks-to-365
Shutterbug
ace
That is an awesome shot Diana. I love the details and the full frame of the blossom.
February 14th, 2020
