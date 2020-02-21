Sign up
Photo 1136
another Zinnia
somehow their centres all looked a bit different.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
3413
photos
244
followers
177
following
311% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
22nd January 2020 12:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
zinnia-vredenheim
Rick
ace
Great shot.
February 21st, 2020
julia
ace
Lovely colour .. lovely how they have flowers within the flower..
February 21st, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful!
February 21st, 2020
