Photo 1175
Masked Weaver
a very noisy and rowdy bird at the feeder, always chasing the others away. The olive trees in the background.
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
9th February 2020 10:58am
Tags
masked-weaver-noisy-bossy
