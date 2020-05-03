Previous
Twirled Gazania by ludwigsdiana
Twirled Gazania

I was so surprised when I saw the anthers of the flower turn into a face.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Junko Y ace
A glowing spirograph flower! I'm sure you should enter this in the ETTSOI competition.
May 3rd, 2020  
Babs ace
Nice twirling, I love the colours.
May 3rd, 2020  
