Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Photo 1258
Egyptian Geese
This couple is inseparable as the happily do their rounds.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3779
photos
263
followers
191
following
344% complete
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1256
1254
1264
1257
1255
1265
1258
1256
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
2nd June 2020 11:13am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
egyptian-geese-together
Ron
ace
Love these guys. We have a few in this area, and they always fascinate me with their unique colouring and eyes. It's pretty cool how the male's shadow is cast on the female's body.
June 22nd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are so beautiful - those eyes!
June 22nd, 2020
