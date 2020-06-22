Previous
Egyptian Geese by ludwigsdiana
Egyptian Geese

This couple is inseparable as the happily do their rounds.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Ron ace
Love these guys. We have a few in this area, and they always fascinate me with their unique colouring and eyes. It's pretty cool how the male's shadow is cast on the female's body.
June 22nd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are so beautiful - those eyes!
June 22nd, 2020  
