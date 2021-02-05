Sign up
Photo 1486
I also tried some flowers
with the Lensbaby. It is not as easy as I thought, much more practice is needed to find the right subjects.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4463
photos
276
followers
224
following
1479
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1482
1491
1483
1485
1492
1486
1484
1493
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
3rd February 2021 10:45am
Tags
love-playing-around
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Pretty! The lens baby is such an interesting lens. I never shoot with it, so can't help you.
February 5th, 2021
