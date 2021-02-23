Previous
The first encounter in the carpark. by ludwigsdiana
The first encounter in the carpark.

This is a very old seal that is there for tourists to have their photo taken with. The owner keeps on feeding it with pieces of fish to keep him happy.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
narayani
Lovely shot 😄
February 23rd, 2021  
Babs ace
I think Katja has found a friend.
February 23rd, 2021  
