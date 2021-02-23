Sign up
Photo 1504
The first encounter in the carpark.
This is a very old seal that is there for tourists to have their photo taken with. The owner keeps on feeding it with pieces of fish to keep him happy.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4517
photos
280
followers
226
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
20th February 2021 9:13am
Privacy
Public
Tags
katja-seal
narayani
Lovely shot 😄
February 23rd, 2021
Babs
ace
I think Katja has found a friend.
February 23rd, 2021
