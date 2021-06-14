Previous
Next
All alone am I .. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1615

All alone am I ..

by Johnny Tillotson for the song title challenge.
https://youtu.be/kIW_wyHVDx8
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
442% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

sheri
Love these deep blues above the wide stretch of beach. So summery.
June 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise