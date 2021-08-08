Previous
My first spiderweb by ludwigsdiana
My first spiderweb

covered with dewdrops, on my freshly pruned rose stems. I never knew how difficult it is to focus on these minute little drops.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Diana

I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
narayani
Well done
August 8th, 2021  
Chris Cook ace
You did a great job on this one.
August 8th, 2021  
Monique ace
It’s beautiful
August 8th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning
August 8th, 2021  
