Photo 1670
My first spiderweb
covered with dewdrops, on my freshly pruned rose stems. I never knew how difficult it is to focus on these minute little drops.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th August 2021 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
so-difficult-to-focus
narayani
Well done
August 8th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
You did a great job on this one.
August 8th, 2021
Monique
ace
It’s beautiful
August 8th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning
August 8th, 2021
