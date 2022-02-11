Previous
Goliath has a very unruly mane! by ludwigsdiana
Goliath has a very unruly mane!

Yes, that is his name and he was born in a European circus in 2007 with almost no hope. He was temporarily housed in the Natuurhulpcetrum in Belgium before finding his home in Lion Park in 2008.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
moni kozi ace
So impressive
February 11th, 2022  
