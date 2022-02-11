Sign up
Photo 1857
Goliath has a very unruly mane!
Yes, that is his name and he was born in a European circus in 2007 with almost no hope. He was temporarily housed in the Natuurhulpcetrum in Belgium before finding his home in Lion Park in 2008.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
sixws-127
moni kozi
ace
So impressive
February 11th, 2022
