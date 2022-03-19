Previous
Cape Fish Eagle by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1893

Cape Fish Eagle

sitting in a different location as I had a bit of time to play around in PS.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Chris Cook
I so like the way you have incorporated the texture in this image. Fav
March 19th, 2022  
Taffy
Gorgeous work with the textured background setting him off so well.
March 19th, 2022  
