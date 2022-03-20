Previous
Peeping from underneath by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1894

Peeping from underneath

the chicks sit on Dads legs and he covers them with his wings. This is how they get shade and are hidden from prey.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Diana

winghong_ho
Great capture. How deer the dad's care of his chicks !
March 20th, 2022  
