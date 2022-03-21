Sign up
Photo 1895
Such a seldom sight
here to find black swans. There are only two places that I know of. It was very strange, they were lying on the grass and only went into the water when they saw me.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
beautifu-plumage
Suzanne
ace
Come down under! Black swans everywhere!
Great edit!
March 21st, 2022
*lynn
ace
nice capture ... they are very rare here too
March 21st, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 21st, 2022
Great edit!