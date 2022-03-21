Previous
Next
Such a seldom sight by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1895

Such a seldom sight

here to find black swans. There are only two places that I know of. It was very strange, they were lying on the grass and only went into the water when they saw me.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
519% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Come down under! Black swans everywhere!

Great edit!
March 21st, 2022  
*lynn ace
nice capture ... they are very rare here too
March 21st, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise