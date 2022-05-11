Previous
Next
So many light leaks by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1946

So many light leaks

and I have no idea why they appeared.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
533% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Iris N ace
because you're looking right into the sun! They're wonderful, just look at all the colors!
May 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise