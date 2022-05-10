Previous
One of yesterdays lilies by ludwigsdiana
One of yesterdays lilies

which I decided to post sooc. I tried my usual editing, but preferred it this way.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
winghong_ho
Very sharp focus with clear details of the flower.
May 10th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
May 10th, 2022  
Wylie ace
lovely flower and shot.
May 10th, 2022  
