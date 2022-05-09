Sign up
Photo 1944
These lasted so long
and are already two weeks old. Hubby brought them home from his shopping trip as he knows how much I like white lilies. Unfortunately he thought they were St. Joseph's which is my favourite. But I must say that these last much longer.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
lilies-dining-room
Newbank Lass
They are stunning
May 9th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Gorgeous!
May 9th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh they are gorgeous!
May 9th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
They are beautiful.
May 9th, 2022
