These lasted so long

and are already two weeks old. Hubby brought them home from his shopping trip as he knows how much I like white lilies. Unfortunately he thought they were St. Joseph's which is my favourite. But I must say that these last much longer.
9th May 2022

Newbank Lass
They are stunning
May 9th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Gorgeous!
May 9th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh they are gorgeous!
May 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
They are beautiful.
May 9th, 2022  
