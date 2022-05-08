Previous
Next
A closer look by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1943

A closer look

at the leaves on the vine. There still seems to be much more green than red leaves. The grapes are all harvested already. The pipe running at the bottom, is for watering.
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
532% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Beautiful autumn colours
May 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise