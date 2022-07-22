Previous
Next
Lovely Cape Daisies by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2018

Lovely Cape Daisies

doing exceptionally well in the backyard this winter.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
552% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
They look so fresh and the white shows the coloured centre off so well.
July 22nd, 2022  
winghong_ho
Wow, very nice and sharp.
July 22nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful colours against the white.
July 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So bright eyed and beautiful ! fav
July 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise