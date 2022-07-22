Sign up
Photo 2018
Lovely Cape Daisies
doing exceptionally well in the backyard this winter.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
2016
2024
Tags
osteospermum
Dianne
They look so fresh and the white shows the coloured centre off so well.
July 22nd, 2022
winghong_ho
Wow, very nice and sharp.
July 22nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful colours against the white.
July 22nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So bright eyed and beautiful ! fav
July 22nd, 2022
