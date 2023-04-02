Previous
For a friend by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2272

For a friend

who is in a very dark space atm.

I have already lost so many and life can be so cruel. I can only pray that she will heal.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Brigette ace
sounds like a challenging time. Take care Diana - beautiful composite image
April 2nd, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
It's a beautiful composition! Well done! fav
April 2nd, 2023  
