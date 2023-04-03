Previous
Thank goodness it could swim! by ludwigsdiana
Thank goodness it could swim!

Hubby spotted this little leopard tortoise paddling in the pool. It seemed to stay close to the krawly maybe thinking it could get up there.

No doubt it fell in and could not get out again. It was spotted in time and rescued.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Brigette ace
omg this is way too cute!!!
April 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
So cute glad it was saved
April 3rd, 2023  
Christina ace
Am pleased it was saved!
April 3rd, 2023  
