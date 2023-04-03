Sign up
Photo 2273
Thank goodness it could swim!
Hubby spotted this little leopard tortoise paddling in the pool. It seemed to stay close to the krawly maybe thinking it could get up there.
No doubt it fell in and could not get out again. It was spotted in time and rescued.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7438
photos
309
followers
186
following
622% complete
View this month »
Tags
tortoise
Brigette
ace
omg this is way too cute!!!
April 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
So cute glad it was saved
April 3rd, 2023
Christina
ace
Am pleased it was saved!
April 3rd, 2023
