They are as mean as they look! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2402

They are as mean as they look!

Good that I was able to get some shots through two different fences, one being electrical.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Diana

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great close-up of these mean but beautiful beasts.
August 11th, 2023  
Annie D ace
magnificent!
August 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 11th, 2023  
Peter ace
Lovely capture Diana not the sort to get to close to for sure:)
August 11th, 2023  
moni kozi
Splendid shot of these majestic animals
August 11th, 2023  
Babs ace
They look quite intimiating
August 11th, 2023  
Brian ace
Diana, wow! Great capture.
August 11th, 2023  
