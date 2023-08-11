Sign up
Previous
Photo 2402
They are as mean as they look!
Good that I was able to get some shots through two different fences, one being electrical.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
7
1
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
7932
photos
306
followers
185
following
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2399
720
2401
2408
2400
2402
2409
2401
Views
22
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Tags
buffalo-big-five
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great close-up of these mean but beautiful beasts.
August 11th, 2023
Annie D
ace
magnificent!
August 11th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 11th, 2023
Peter
ace
Lovely capture Diana not the sort to get to close to for sure:)
August 11th, 2023
moni kozi
Splendid shot of these majestic animals
August 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
They look quite intimiating
August 11th, 2023
Brian
ace
Diana, wow! Great capture.
August 11th, 2023
