Previous
Photo 2443
The shy one
more interested in the grass than what's behind the fence.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
bat-eared-fox
Kathy A
ace
He is a little cutie
September 20th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
What is it?
September 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
September 20th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
What an unusual fox. I can see why it is called bat eared
September 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
He looks a bit sneaky
September 20th, 2023
