The shy one by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2443

The shy one

more interested in the grass than what's behind the fence.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Kathy A ace
He is a little cutie
September 20th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
What is it?
September 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image
September 20th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
What an unusual fox. I can see why it is called bat eared
September 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
He looks a bit sneaky
September 20th, 2023  
