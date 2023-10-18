Previous
The bearded one by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2471

The bearded one

was desperately trying to get through the wooden fencing. I was surprised at hoe quick they got their horns through it.

I felt the goldy locks and they were very soft, I did not dare to get close to the beard in case he thought it was food coming.
Diana

