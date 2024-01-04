Previous
My castle by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2549

My castle

is my home at Fairview. I was lucky to see this one leave his resting quarter and stop to pose for me.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
698% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
He is so photogenic
January 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise