It's that time of the year by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1358

It's that time of the year

where Weavers are mating. He was chasing her up and down from tree to tree, I could scarcely focus.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
gloria jones ace
Stellar capture with super clarity, details
October 2nd, 2020  
