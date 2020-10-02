Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1358
It's that time of the year
where Weavers are mating. He was chasing her up and down from tree to tree, I could scarcely focus.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4085
photos
259
followers
198
following
372% complete
View this month »
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
Latest from all albums
1365
1356
1366
1357
1359
1358
1367
1360
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
27th September 2020 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weavers-in-love
gloria jones
ace
Stellar capture with super clarity, details
October 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close