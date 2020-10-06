Previous
The first rose by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1362

The first rose

of the season, 1 day apart. Considering that they were pruned all the way down in August, it is lovely to see them back so soon. Although they are icebergs and completely white in summer, they always start and end this colour.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Sharon Lee ace
so pretty
October 6th, 2020  
