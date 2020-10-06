Sign up
Photo 1362
The first rose
of the season, 1 day apart. Considering that they were pruned all the way down in August, it is lovely to see them back so soon. Although they are icebergs and completely white in summer, they always start and end this colour.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
first-rose-of-the-season-in-pink
Sharon Lee
ace
so pretty
October 6th, 2020
