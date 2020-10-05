Previous
Egret on the side of the road by ludwigsdiana
Egret on the side of the road

I have no idea what it was looking for, I stopped the car and rolled down the window. It took off after a few shots.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
