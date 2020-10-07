Previous
The Cormorant B&B by ludwigsdiana
The Cormorant B&B

in the Meerlust dam. It is across the road from us, and amazing how they all find a place to build a nest. Needless to say the windmill has not moved in the 14 years we are living here.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Valerie Chesney
Amazing....how wonderful to see this...
October 7th, 2020  
Babs
Wow, quite a colony.
October 7th, 2020  
julia
They must be fairly confident the wind us not going to blow.. great shot..
October 7th, 2020  
