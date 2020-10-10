Previous
Next
Framed watercolour by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1366

Framed watercolour

It took so long to find the perfect frame for this watercolour of the magnolia buds. I spent so much time googling and trying to put it together and faffing around. Hope you like it.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
374% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that is divine
October 10th, 2020  
Babs ace
I do like it, beautiful.
October 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise